What Is The Impact Of Cannabis Legalization In Canada? Expert Panel Seeks To Find Out

Canada’s Health Ministry recently launched a legislative review of the Cannabis Act that legalized marijuana in 2018. The idea is to evaluate the impact of nationwide legalization on youth, indigenous minorities, the economy and the ongoing illicit market. In addition, "the review will look at the Canadian cannabis industry's complaints about high taxes, sale limitations, and advertising restrictions," reported Reuters.

Canada's health minister was required to conduct a review three years after the law came into force.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said it took longer than expected to begin because the government planned a broader review than what is mandated by law. “We will strengthen the (Cannabis) Act so that it meets the needs of all Canadians while continuing to displace the illicit market," Duclos said in a statement.

"An independent Expert Panel, chaired by Mr. Morris Rosenberg, will lead the review. Mr. Rosenberg holds expertise and experience in the fields of justice, public health, and public safety. He also has an informed understanding of the relationships between the Government of Canada, provinces, and territories, and Indigenous peoples," Duclos said.

Carolyn Bennett Minister of Mental Health said they want the review to be as broad as possible.

"Ensuring that this review is informed by the input of experts and interested partners in many fields, Indigenous partners, as well as individual Canadians, will be essential to the work being done by Mr. Rosenberg and the rest of the Expert Panel. Congratulations to him, and we look forward to the Panel's Review. Their work will be vital for our Government to continue moving ahead in a responsible way, while also minimizing the health risks associated with cannabis, especially for young Canadians."

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce National Cannabis Working Group welcomed the measure. "To effectively displace the illicit market and protect the public health and safety of all Canadians, law enforcement, businesses, industry, and all levels of government will need to continue to work together."

