Tesla Said To Finally Begin Large-Scale FSD Testing in China Soon

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly about to begin large-scale testing of full self-driving beta in China.

What Happened: Tesla will commence large-scale testing of FSD Beta in China, reported CnEVPost, citing Chinese media outlet Caixin.

Caixin’s story was majorly about BYD Co Ltd BYDDF and did not mention anything more about Tesla’s FSD, CnEVPost said.

Likewise, rumors reportedly erupted last week too after auto blogger Zheng Xiaokang said that Tesla will soon push out a major update to autopilot.

FSD Beta reached a significant milestone on Monday with the advanced driver-assistance system driving over 1 million miles per day.

It is now on more than 400,000 Tesla vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

Chinese consumers who have purchased the optional FSD capability have not been granted access to the FSD Beta testing that has been ongoing in North America since October 2020.

Tesla offers free Basic Autopilot (BAP) software on all its vehicles, with Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) and Full Self-Driving (FSD) software available as paid options. In the U.S., EAP and FSD cost $6,000 and $15,000, respectively. In China, they cost RMB 32,000 ($4,650) and RMB 64,000, according to CnEVPost.

While EAP adds features like automatic assisted lane change and automatic parking, FSD has failed to deliver a significantly better experience than BAP, unlike Tesla’s Chinese competitors, as per the report. XPeng XPEV recently made its Tesla FSD-like advanced driver assistance system available on some models.

