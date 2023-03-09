Tesla Inc. TSLA has reportedly begun rolling out a new Full Self-Driving Beta version 11 software update.

What Happened: Tesla has begun pushing the new FSD Beta v11 update awaited since November, reported Electrek. It is supposed to merge Tesla’s FSD software and Autopilot highway stacks, adds the report.

Full Self-Driving Beta requires the driver to be vigilant though it enables the vehicle to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system.

“While our vehicles require active driver supervision and are not fully autonomous today, the FSD computer is capable of delivering intelligent performance and control to enable a new level of safety and autonomy, without impacting cost or range,” says the Tesla website.

Tesla has been adding new updates to its FSD Beta program, launched last year, in the last several months. In November, CEO Elon Musk tweeted the wide release of Tesla FSD 10.69.3.1.

Early in February, Musk tweeted “FSD 11.3 is close to limited release. Just drove it through SF & LA yesterday. Probably 11.3.2 is able to go wide.”

Why It’s Important: Tesla shareholders sued the automaker and CEO Elon Musk in late February, alleging that both overstated the effectiveness and safety of the company’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies.

However, Musk dubbed the software the “most important software release of any kind in a very long time” in a tweet reply in November.

