Elon Musk Says Tesla Autopilot Team Runs Simulations Because Real World Interventions Are So Few

Tesla Inc's TSLA Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta reached a significant milestone, with the advanced driver-assistance system now installed and driving over 1 million miles per day.

Initially released in late 2020 to a limited group of vehicles, the FSD Beta has since undergone extensive testing and updates. It is now on more 400,000 Tesla vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

Tesla CEO Musk recently took to Twitter to discuss the progress of the FSD Beta system, emphasizing the lack of interventions needed by customers using the system. And due to the limited number of serious accidents in the fleet, Tesla must resort to running simulations to obtain sufficient training examples for potentially hazardous situations.

The FSD Beta system is designed to enhance Tesla vehicles' capabilities, enabling them to navigate complex urban environments and handle a wide range of driving scenarios autonomously.

Despite the term "full self-driving," the system still requires human supervision and intervention when necessary, as it continues to be developed and refined.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla