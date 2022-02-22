Russia-Ukraine Crisis Roils Global Markets, Trump's Truth Social Is Here, Crypto-Market-Nuking Bug And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week after the Presidents’ Day holiday, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the corporate, economic and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Russia’s Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Spook Stock, Crypto Markets: Asian stock markets, U.S. stock futures and major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell sharply following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to deploy troops in two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence.

2. JPMorgan Economists Project Nine Rate Hikes: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) economists now project nine consecutive rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve after the U.S. inflation reading of 7.5% in January hit a 40-year high.

3. Donald Trump’s Social Media App Suffers Outage After Launch: Former president Donald Trump's new social media app Truth Social encountered a “partial outage” shortly after launching on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store on Sunday.

4. Credit Suisse Leak Reveals Criminals As Possible Clients: Leaked data from Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) on more than 18,000 bank accounts showed that criminals, alleged human-rights abusers and sanctioned individuals including dictators had been clients of Switzerland’s second-biggest bank.

5. Coinbase Rewards Ethical Hacker: Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has rewarded an ethical hacker by paying $250,000 for discovering a flaw in the cryptocurrency exchange’s trading platform and saving the company and potentially the entire cryptocurrency market from disaster.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the EV week in review, Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) move to accept payment in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) at the Santa Monica Supercharger station, and five facts about the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures' (NYSE: SONY) big-screen adaptation of the video game “Uncharted” topped the U.S. box office with a projected $51 million in ticket sales over the holiday weekend.