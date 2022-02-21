 Skip to main content

Trump's New Social Media App Experiences Partial Outage Upon Launching

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2022 10:21am   Comments
Just hours after launching on Sunday night in Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store, Donald Trump's new social media app Truth Social encountered a “partial outage.”

What Happened: Truth Social's website posted an updated at 11:24 p.m. ET on Sunday, saying that a technical difficulty was being investigated. By Monday morning the website’s status pages reported that the outage was still impacting users, as of press time the issue had been ongoing for over 10 hours.

The status page indicated: "The Truth Social application is online, although user creation is currently rate-limited during our rollout. We will expand capacity over the coming hours to enable more users to join Truth Social."

Also Read: Melania Trump Sold An NFT To Herself For $170K: Report

Why It Matters: Trump unveiled his plans for the app in October, after being kicked off social media platforms Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube. At the time, he said Truth Social would "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

The app’s website indicates that Truth Social is “equipping you with the tools you need to get the Truth out,” and encourages users to “share your thoughts, photos, videos, memes, or links.”

Truth Social is an app created by Trump's new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which announced a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) in October.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on Flickr

