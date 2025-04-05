$74 Billion Wiped Out Since Tariff Declaration — See How Much The Billionaires Lost

In a significant market downturn since President Donald Trump announced new tariffs worldwide, the world’s wealthiest individuals have seen their fortunes shrink by $74 billion.

What Happened: The market turmoil following Trump’s sweeping tariffs led to a considerable loss in wealth for the top 10 richest people globally. The S&P 500 experienced a near 5% drop, the Dow lost 1,679 points, and the Nasdaq composite plunged 6%.

Elon Musk, who has been facing public backlash for his association with the White House DOGE office and subsequent boycotts against Tesla Inc. TSLA, saw his net worth decrease by $11 billion. Musk’s wealth is primarily tied to his stake in Tesla.

Similarly, Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon AMZN, suffered a $15.9 billion reduction in his wealth. Meta’s FB Mark Zuckerberg lost $17.9 billion amid criticism over the rollback of fact-checking on Meta platforms.

Other billionaires who felt the impact include Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway BRK, Bernard Arnault of LVMH LVMUY, Bill Gates, Larry Ellison of Oracle ORCL, Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Alphabet GOOGL, and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

Why It Matters: The significant loss in wealth for these billionaires underscores the far-reaching impact of Trump’s tariffs on the global economy.

The market downturn not only affects the world’s richest but also has potential implications for average investors and the broader economy.

The tariffs, intended to protect domestic industries, have sparked market chaos and uncertainty, leading to significant financial losses for some of the world’s most influential business leaders.

Shutterstock: Nmorguelan