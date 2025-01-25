Michigan's Auto Industry Remains Optimistic Despite Trump Revoking Biden's EV Mandate: 'The Investments Aren't Ill Spent'

Michigan’s electric vehicle industry is maintaining an optimistic outlook despite recent policy changes announced by President Donald Trump.

The executive order signed by Trump aims to eliminate the EV “mandate” which could impact President Joe Biden‘s target for 50% of new U.S. vehicle sales to be electric by 2030.

What Happened: Michigan stands as a significant player in the EV sector, with over $27 billion invested in EV projects, surpassing Georgia’s $26.6 billion. The state is home to several supply companies and automakers, including General Motors Co. GM, which operates Factory ZERO in Detroit.

Despite the policy shifts, industry figures like auto dealer Eric Frehsée and Ray Smith, who runs an EV training program, stress the importance of continued progress in the EV sector, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Frehsée has invested in EV infrastructure at his dealership, while Smith focuses on training future technicians.

"I think that the investments aren't ill-spent. I think that it's still the direction that we're heading," said Frehsée, according to the report.

Some automakers, such as Stellantis N.V. STLA, are adjusting to the policy changes, while others, like Ford Motor Co. F, have not yet commented. The EV market faces challenges, including the repeal of a $7,500 tax credit and paused funding for EV charging stations.

Why It Matters: The repeal of the $7,500 EV tax credit could significantly impact the affordability of EVs for consumers. This credit currently benefits several models from Tesla Inc. TSLA and Ford.

The removal of this credit could lead to a decrease in sales, as seen in other regions where similar incentives were canceled.

Furthermore, Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN CEO RJ Scaringe cautioned legacy automakers against underinvesting in EVs due to policy changes.

He believes that while these shifts may present short-term challenges, they should not deter long-term investments in the EV sector.

