Cybertruck Off Road Armor Launch Delayed To March-End, Says Tesla Exec

Tesla Inc. TSLA executive Siddhant Awasthi said on Thursday that the company is now looking to launch accessories for the Cybertruck including an off-road armor and rocker by the end of March, later than the previously offered timeline.

What Happened: Awasthi also said that the company is now finishing delivering wheel covers to Cybertruck customers.

“We have secured supply but distribution is the bottleneck now (32% complete),” Awasthi said in his post on X.

– Cybertruck Off road armor and Rocker accessory launch running with delays but likely End of March

– Finish delivering Wheel covers to customers. We have secured supply but distribution is the bottleneck now (32% complete)

– Air suspension controls and features improvements — Siddhant Awasthi (@siddawa) January 24, 2025

Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said in September that battery armor and rock sliders will be available as a retrofit option on the Cybertruck by the end of 2024 to ensure added protection to the vehicle when off-roading. Morrill was responding to a video by a YouTuber called Super Ron who ran a Cybertruck through a white picket fence in one of his videos posted in June. The vehicle sustained significant damage, raising questions about the truck's durability and off-roading protection.

However, Morrill took to X to note that the truck used in the video had the front bumper and aluminum skid plate for underbody protection removed.

"…if you plan to drive into fences probably best not to remove the front bumper and aluminum skid plate that come stock," Morrill wrote.

Why It Matters: However, 2024 ended but the battery armor that Morrill promised for off-roading is yet to be launched.

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck in late 2023. According to recent data from automotive research firm Kelley Blue Book, Tesla delivered 38,965 Cybertrucks in the U.S. throughout the year, even when its overall vehicle deliveries dropped by 5.6% year-on-year.

The Cybertruck was the fifth best-selling EV in the U.S. last year after the Tesla Model Y, Model 3, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Hyundai Ioniq 5, despite the vehicle’s high starting price.

The vehicle starts at $79,990 in the U.S., with the more premium Cyberbeast variant priced at a whopping $99,990.

Photo courtesy: Tesla