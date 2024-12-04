Dollar Tree, Salesforce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares rose 1.2% to $73.35 in after-hours trading.
- Salesforce Inc. CRM posted downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also said it sees full-year 2025 revenue of $37.8 billion to $38 billion and full-year adjusted earnings to be between $9.98 and $10.03 per share. Salesforce shares jumped 10.6% to $366.47 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp. HRL to post quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share on revenue of $3.14 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hormel Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $31.81 in after-hours trading.
- Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates. Marvell Technology shares jumped 10.8% to $106.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect PVH Corp. PVH to post quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares fell 0.1% to $111.50 in after-hours trading.
