Dollar Tree, Salesforce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc . DLTR to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares rose 1.2% to $73.35 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares rose 1.2% to $73.35 in after-hours trading. Salesforce Inc. CRM posted downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also said it sees full-year 2025 revenue of $37.8 billion to $38 billion and full-year adjusted earnings to be between $9.98 and $10.03 per share. Salesforce shares jumped 10.6% to $366.47 in the after-hours trading session.

posted downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also said it sees full-year 2025 revenue of $37.8 billion to $38 billion and full-year adjusted earnings to be between $9.98 and $10.03 per share. Salesforce shares jumped 10.6% to $366.47 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp. HRL to post quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share on revenue of $3.14 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hormel Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $31.81 in after-hours trading.

Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates. Marvell Technology shares jumped 10.8% to $106.30 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates. Marvell Technology shares jumped 10.8% to $106.30 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect PVH Corp. PVH to post quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares fell 0.1% to $111.50 in after-hours trading.

