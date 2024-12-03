Jim Cramer Prefers FedEx Over This Delivery Giant That 'Screwed Up A Lot Of Holiday Seasons'

Zinger Key Points
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS has “screwed up a lot of holiday seasons.” He prefers FedEx Corporation FDX over UPS.
On Oct. 24, United Parcel Service reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
It's time to take profits in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), Cramer said.
On Nov. 13, Omeros reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results.
When asked about Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, he said, “I would not touch this thing until it broke 500. But it's run by Jim Taiclet [CEO of Lockheed Martin], and he's really fabulous.”
On Oct. 22, the company reported net sales growth of 1.3% year-over-year to $17.104 billion, missing the consensus of $17.351 billion. Adjusted EPS of $6.84, up from $6.77 in the prior year, topped the consensus of $6.50.
“I actually think these stocks have over-heated, and I am worried about a strong unemployment number on Friday,” Cramer said when asked about Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR.
On Nov. 7, Archer Aviation reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results.
The “Mad Money” host recommended taking a pass on AstraZeneca PLC AZN. “There's just been a series of disappointments. I don't know what to make of it,” he added.
On Nov. 12, AstraZeneca reported third-quarter sales of $13.57 billion, up 18% year over year (+21% at constant currency), beating the consensus of $13.09 billion. The company's adjusted EPADS reached $1.04, beating the consensus of $1.03. The adjusted EPS was $2.08 (1 ADR = 2 Common Shares).
Price Action:
- Lockheed Martin Corporation shares fell 1.1% to settle at $520.34 on Monday.
- UPS shares fell 1.3% to close at $134.02.
- Omeros shares gained 5.3% to close at $11.95 on Monday.
- Archer Aviation shares dipped 23.7% to close at $7.30.
- AstraZeneca shares fell 0.9% to settle at $67.04 on Monday.
