Everything In Video, Just A Click Away. The Convergence Of Video And E-Commerce Is Here

In the digital age, online shopping has become the leader of sales for retailers across the country; being even further pushed to the dominant method of shopping in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this mass shift, Clicktivated has streamlined the process and has created a direct path to revenue through video with their integrated, interactive & shop-able video technology allowing consumers to simply click any item of interest to purchase as they watch video online.

Shop-ability

The patented technology developed by Clicktivated has already found a demand from major brands like Target (NYSE: TGT) Tommy Hilfiger (NYSE: PVH) and McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), allowing consumers to click on different products seen within video and creating instant access to purchase without having to painfully search.

Automakers like BMW (OTC: BMWYY) and GMC (NYSE: GM) have also leveraged Clicktivated’s tech to create interactive experiences that allow consumers to quickly access information on features of the vehicle, accessories etc. as they watch.

Clicktivated’s diverse market application has also seen uses in the tourism industry with states like Michigan, Louisiana, New York and Wyoming who have highlighted places like Yellowstone National Park that allow viewers to watch, click, and learn about the park. The Wyoming Tourism Office saw this as a strategy to be ahead of the curve due to the pandemic and bring an interactive experience to people in the comfort of their homes. This helped provide inspiration to viewers for future travel plans, as well as help drive traffic to their site.

The Future of Marketing

With the ever-prevalent need for video marketing in an age of digital streaming, Clicktivated has developed a way to allow businesses to expand their ability to connect with consumers and create a direct path to revenue with their interactive video technology. Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP), and even Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) have become a dominant force in video but are all still lacking effective methods or tools to quickly and effectively connect their viewers to their advertisers’ products. Clicktivated provides a method to help all content creators, brands and platforms the ability to create a more impactful, engaging and revenue generating video experience. This allows marketers to stay ahead of their competitors with a more interactive and engaging way to discover products.

As the leader in the space, Clicktivated is helping transform video as we know it by from its current passive state to one that is more interactive and engaging. The popularity and need for video marketing is clearly growing, and Clicktivated provides the solution to help remain relevant in a fast paced world where time is heavily valued by providing marketers a way to grab the attention of consumers, even in a small window. Learn more at Clicktivated.com or connect at hello@clicktivated.com.