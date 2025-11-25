Snowflake Acquires Data Startup Select Star To Boost Its AI And Cloud Capabilities

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is strengthening its position at the center of enterprise data by solving a key challenge of essential context about data assets is scattered across databases, BI (Business Intelligence) tools, and orchestration systems, making it harder for both humans and artificial intelligence agents to understand and use data effectively.

Snowflake Horizon Catalog already unifies context and governance for AI across data and has begun extending those capabilities to assets beyond its platform.

To accelerate this expansion, Snowflake entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Select Star and its platform technology.

The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

By integrating Select Star's broad connectivity, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, Tableau, Power BI, dbt, and Airflow, Snowflake will expand Horizon Catalog's visibility into an enterprise's full data estate.

This deeper context will enhance agentic AI experiences, such as Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, enabling them to understand better and extract insights from data.

Snowflake will leverage Select Star's metadata context platform, which supports data lineage, impact analysis, and large-scale discovery, to bring greater clarity and trusted governance to complex environments.

Founder and CEO Shinji Kim, along with the Select Star team, will drive the next phase of Horizon Catalog innovation.

Snowflake held approximately $1.88 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of July 31.

It expects third-quarter product revenue in the range of $1.125 billion to $1.13 billion, up approximately 25.5% year over year. The company anticipates full-year product revenue of $4.395 billion, representing 27% year-over-year growth.

SNOW Price Action: Snowflake shares were up 0.42% at $243.00 premarket at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock