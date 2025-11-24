Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services quietly operates one of the world’s biggest data-center empires — more than 900 facilities across 50+ countries — far larger and more dispersed than most investors realize.

By renting hundreds of confidential colocation sites and rapidly expanding to power soaring AI demand, AWS has built the global infrastructure backbone now fueling Amazon’s record-breaking momentum.

Documents reviewed by Bloomberg and SourceMaterial show that Amazon controls more than 900 data center facilities in over 50 countries—far beyond its well-known campus hubs in Virginia and Oregon.

AWS doesn’t rely solely on massive complexes it owns or leases long-term.

The cloud division also houses server racks in hundreds of colocation—or “colo”—sites, rented facilities that contributed around 20% of AWS’s computing power in 2024.

These third-party sites vary from a few server racks to buildings where AWS dominates capacity in key markets such as Frankfurt and Tokyo. Amazon keeps the locations confidential to protect sensitive operations from competitors and security threats.

The documents indicate AWS ranks among the world’s largest renters of colo space, giving it the flexibility to rapidly expand services worldwide.

AWS has accelerated its data center build-out as demand for cloud and AI services surges.

By early 2024, the company relied on 440+ colocation facilities and 220+ rented “edge” sites near major cities, improving data routing speed for customers.

Strategic Partnership With OpenAI

On November 3, Amazon shares jumped to a new all-time high after AWS announced a multi-year strategic partnership with OpenAI. The $38 billion deal positions AWS to run OpenAI’s most advanced generative-AI workloads using its EC2 UltraServers powered by Nvidia Corp’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) latest chips, a foundation AWS CEO Matt Garman said will support OpenAI’s long-term ambitions.

The announcement builds on Amazon’s strong third-quarter results. AWS posted 20% year-over-year revenue growth to $33 billion, its fastest pace since 2022.

Price Action: Amazon shares were trading higher by 1.24% to $223.43 premarket at last check Monday.

