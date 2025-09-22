Accenture ACN said it plans to buy French advisory firm Orlade Group to strengthen its management of large capital projects. Orlade's subsidiaries Op2 and pmO specialize in project planning and execution for industries such as nuclear energy, transportation, defense, and space.

The deal would bring about 200 professionals, mostly in Paris and Bordeaux, with additional offices in Montréal and Brisbane. These teams would join Accenture's Industry X unit, which focuses on infrastructure and capital projects.

Accenture said industries face rising complexity in major projects, from supply chain strains to labor shortages and cybersecurity risks. Its research shows only 6% of organizations deliver on time, while most projects miss deadlines and add nearly 30% in extra costs.

Koen Deryckere, who heads Accenture France & Benelux, said the acquisition would enhance the company's ability to support energy, utilities, rail, aerospace, and defense clients. Flavien Parrel, head of Industry X in the region, noted that Orlade's expertise complements Accenture's digital and AI capabilities, especially in data analysis and technical deliverables.

Founded in 2005, Orlade built its reputation in guiding complex industrial projects through their full lifecycle. Its founders said joining with Accenture would create a unique capability to deliver large-scale initiatives with digital and AI-driven solutions.

The acquisition follows a string of Accenture deals across Europe and North America, including earlier in 2025, the purchase of Soben in Scotland and IQT Group in Italy. It also bought Spain's BOSLAN in 2024, U.S.-based Anser Advisory in 2023, and Canada's Comtech in 2023.

CEO Julie Sweet recently emphasized that Fortune 500 survival hinges on reinvention, noting that companies must align investments with bottom-line results as AI reshapes industries.

Accenture held $9.64 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 31. It generated $3.52 in free cash flow during the quarter. Terms of the Orlade deal were not disclosed.

Price Action: At last check Monday, ACN shares were trading higher by 1.08% to $242.29 premarket.

