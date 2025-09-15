Wipro Limited WIT has expanded its collaboration with CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD to introduce Wipro CyberShieldSM MDR, a managed security service designed to streamline enterprise security operations through artificial intelligence and automation.

The new service, unveiled on Monday, integrates CrowdStrike’s Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM with Wipro’s global cybersecurity capabilities.

The companies said the platform will consolidate fragmented security tools into a unified framework, addressing one of the most persistent challenges faced by enterprises: an overwhelming volume of alerts from disparate systems that often fail to prevent breaches.

Also Read: ‘We Started Becoming The Reddit Of Security Data,’ Says CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz After $290 Million Onum Buyout

CyberShield MDR aims to provide enhanced visibility across endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data, while lowering operational costs and reducing complexity.

Powered by Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, the service combines native Falcon data with third-party sources, real-time threat intelligence, and AI-driven automation.

Wipro will deliver and manage the service through its eight Cyber Defense Centers worldwide, drawing additional support from its venture portfolio companies Simbian and Tuskira.

According to Wipro, the platform is intended to improve detection and response capabilities, deliver proactive breach protection, and strengthen organizational resilience against increasingly sophisticated, AI-driven threats.

“Wipro’s CyberShield platform, powered by CrowdStrike’s AI-native product suites and strengthened by our security ecosystem, will help enterprises contain threats swiftly and ensure continuity of digital operations,” said Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President & Global Head – Cybersecurity & Risk Services at Wipro. “This integrated platform approach enables AI automated workflows, prevents lateral threat movement, and eliminates potential security gaps that fragmented solutions often miss.”

CrowdStrike emphasized the importance of the partnership in enhancing customer outcomes. “The Falcon platform supercharges Wipro’s CyberShield Managed Security Services to deliver real-time attack detection, faster response and outcomes that stop breaches,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “Together, we’re simplifying operations across Wipro’s ecosystem of partners, reducing costs, accelerating time-to-value and giving customers the confidence to stay ahead of today’s adversaries.”

The CyberShield MDR service will be officially launched at CrowdStrike Fal.Con 2025, the company’s annual cybersecurity conference.

Price Action: WIT stock is trading higher by 1.08% to $2.80, while CRWD stock is trading higher by 1.29% to $441.71 premarket at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Bluestork via Shutterstock