Super Micro Computer SMCI launched several new servers and presented its latest artificial intelligence-optimized systems at the Supermicro INNOVATE! event in Madrid, Spain.

The event served as a strategic initiative to bolster the company’s engineering, manufacturing, and sales operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Customers and channel partners attended to gain deeper insight into the company’s product portfolio and to engage directly with product specialists.

At the heart of the Madrid event was a showcase of Supermicro’s Data Center Building Block Solutions, which the company positions as a comprehensive infrastructure framework for next-generation data centers.

According to the company, these solutions are developed in close collaboration with tech giants like Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Intel INTC, and Nvidia NVDA.

A key feature of this framework is a modular design approach, which allows for rapid configuration to support a wide range of workloads, from data center AI training to edge inference.

Supermicro’s latest AI-optimized systems now feature Nvidia’s newest GPUs, including the Nvidia HGX B300 and Nvidia GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solutions.

The announcement positioned Supermicro as a likely beneficiary of massive AI infrastructure investments, with reports that OpenAI and Nvidia plan to pour billions into new UK data centers alongside London-based Nscale Global, a major Supermicro customer.

During the Madrid event, Supermicro also unveiled new AI training servers and expanded its edge portfolio with systems designed to handle distributed AI workloads.

These include platforms powered by Intel Xeon 6 SoC processors and Nvidia Jetson Orin NX. The company also introduced a short-depth 1U system featuring the Nvidia Grace C1, designed to integrate artificial intelligence into Radio Access Networks.

As a leading provider of AI-optimized server infrastructure, Supermicro’s stock has surged, gaining over 50% year-to-date and significantly outperforming the S&P 500 index’s returns of over 13%.

In September, Supermicro began global volume shipments of Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra-powered systems, high-performance racks built to run AI workloads at unprecedented scale.

Price Action: SMCI shares were trading lower by 1.31% to $45.21 premarket at last check Monday.

Photo by jackpress via Shutterstock