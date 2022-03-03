Tetra Tech Acquires Piteau Associates For Undisclosed Sum
- Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) revealed the acquisition of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Piteau Associates. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Established in 1976 by Dr. Douglas R. Piteau, the firm provides solutions that assist clients in meeting their engineering challenges in mineral and water resource development projects worldwide.
- "The addition of Piteau Associates further expands our expertise in the specialized analysis of sustainable water management and geotechnics for our commercial resource management clients," commented Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO.
- Piteau Associates is joining Tetra Tech's Commercial/International Services Group.
- Tetra Tech held cash and equivalents of $205.54 million as of January 2, 2022.
- Price Action: TTEK shares are trading lower by 0.91% at $157.60 on the last check Thursday.
