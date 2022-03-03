 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tetra Tech Acquires Piteau Associates For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 2:59pm   Comments
Share:
Tetra Tech Acquires Piteau Associates For Undisclosed Sum
  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEKrevealed the acquisition of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Piteau Associates. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Established in 1976 by Dr. Douglas R. Piteau, the firm provides solutions that assist clients in meeting their engineering challenges in mineral and water resource development projects worldwide.
  • "The addition of Piteau Associates further expands our expertise in the specialized analysis of sustainable water management and geotechnics for our commercial resource management clients," commented Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO.
  • Piteau Associates is joining Tetra Tech's Commercial/International Services Group.
  • Tetra Tech held cash and equivalents of $205.54 million as of January 2, 2022.
  • Price Action: TTEK shares are trading lower by 0.91% at $157.60 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTEK)

Tetra Tech's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tetra Tech: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2022
Tetra Tech Secures $16.9M Software Development Task Order
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com