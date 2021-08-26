 Skip to main content

Western Digital, Kioxia Negotiate Over Building Chip Giant
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 9:48am   Comments
  • Reuters reports that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) is in advanced discussions regarding a potential $20 billion stock merger with Japanese chipmaker and partner Kioxia to tap the 5G expansion and pandemic driven remote working.
  • However, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kioxia could also ditch the merger and opt for an IPO.
  • It could create a NAND memory giant to Korean rival  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), which announced a significant chip building initiative.
  • The companies could reach an agreement as early as mid-September, and Western Digital CEO David Goeckeler would run the combined firm.
  • Samsung dominates with over a third of the NAND market, as per TrendForce. Kioxia has a nearly 19% share and Western Digital 15%.
  • Earlier this year, Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc (OTC: HXSCL) won the European Commission approval for acquiring Intel Corp’s (NASDAQ: INTC) Nand storage unit. In contrast, Britain reserves anticompetitive concern against NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA)-Arm Ltd deal.
  • Other successful chipmaking deals include Advanced Micro Devices Inc - Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX), and  Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) -  Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM).
  • Price Action: WDC shares are down by 1.85% at $64.31 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

