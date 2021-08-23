Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?
- The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM).
- It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal.
- Analysts have also hailed the arrangement amid the intense chip crisis environment, which is likely to persist beyond 2021.
- Strong end-markets drove Analog Devices' Q3 revenue of $1.8 billion, up 20.8% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $1.71 billion.
- Price Action: ADI shares traded higher by 1.78% at $169.60, and MXIM shares traded higher by 4.82% at $106.55 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
