Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Taco Burgers? Yum Brands Buys Habit Restaurants For $375M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2020 3:59pm   Comments
Share:
Taco Burgers? Yum Brands Buys Habit Restaurants For $375M

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) on Monday announced it will acquire Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT) for $14 per share in cash at a total of $375 million.

Yum Brands also owns Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and WingStreet.

The Habit Restaurants was founded in California in 1969, and offers charburgers, hand-filleted and marinated chargrilled chicken sandwiches, sushi-grade char-grilled ahi tuna sandwiches, salads, and handmade frozen treats.

“We’ve emerged from our three-year transformation stronger and in a better position to accelerate the growth of our existing brands and leverage our scale to unlock value from strategic acquisitions,” David Gibbs, CEO of Yum Brands, said in a statement.

Habit's stock traded higher by 32% to $13.92 per share on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.16 and a 52-week low of $7.80.

Related Links:

Yum Brands, Yum China Trade Lower On Q3 Earnings

McDonald's CEO To Employees: The Party's Over

Posted-In: M&A News Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YUM + HABT)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Markets Turn Higher; Habit Restaurants Shares Climb
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2020
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Cal-Maine Foods Falls After Q2 Results; aTyr Pharma Shares Surge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Commercial Metals Profit Tops Estimates
Restaurant Business Dishes Out What To Look Out For In 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga