McDonald's CEO To Employees: The Party's Over

Global fast food giant Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) CEO Chris Kempczinski wants to put an end to a party-like culture in the company, according to a Sunday Wall Street Journal report.

New McDonald's CEO Targets Workplace Culture

Kempczinski took over as CEO after McDonald's fired Stephen Easterbrook in late 2019 for violating company policy and engaging in a consensual relationship with another employee.

Current and former employees said Easterbrook left behind a culture of "late-night socializing with some executives and staffers at bars and flirtations with female employees," according to the WSJ.

One of the new CEO's top priorities is to work with a human-resource executive to restore a more professional culture, the publication said. A source familiar with Kempczinski's objectives told WSJ the CEO is seeing progress transforming the culture from a "macho, guys club" to a "more open leadership" environment.

Kempczinksi Wants Execs Who Reflect McDonald's Values

Easterbrook developed a reputation for flirting with female workers, former and current employees told WSJ.

A former executive said "there were a couple of women who talked to me about his flirting" and that it was "enough for them to feel uncomfortable."

Kempczinski said during an internal McDonald's town hall meeting that he will look at every senior executive and ask if they "personify the values of our company."

If the answer is not consistent with the culture he emphasizes, they will simply be removed from the leadership team, he said.

McDonald's wants to be known for more than just "selling more burgers and fries," the new CEO reportedly said.

"We're going to be a lot better, a lot closer to where we want to be, where we aspire to be as a company."

McDonald's Price Action

The stock was trading 0.14% higher at $200.36 at the time of publication Monday.

Related Links:

What's Next For McDonald's After Easterbrook's Abrupt Departure?

McDonald's CEO Firing: Management Expert, Asset Manager On What It Means For Investors

Photo by Bryan Hong via Wikimedia.