9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) shares increased by 12.8% to $26.91 during Friday's regular session. Civeo's stock is trading at a volume of 62.1K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 213.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $379.6 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock moved upwards by 8.54% to $25.14. As of 13:31 EST, Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 352.4K, which is 73.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.7 million.
- Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) shares moved upwards by 6.79% to $5.67. Trading volume for Expion360's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 58.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.
Losers
- FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares fell 17.7% to $3.81 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.6 million, which is 141.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $377.2 million.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock decreased by 17.24% to $16.37. Singularity Future's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 118.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $359.8 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock declined by 12.09% to $2.9. Advent Technologies Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 7.4 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 204.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.7 million.
- Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) stock fell 12.03% to $13.83. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 71.3% of Shoals Technologies Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares decreased by 10.94% to $3.91. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.2 million shares, making up 506.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.5 million.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares decreased by 9.54% to $9.42. As of 13:31 EST, Array Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 71.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers