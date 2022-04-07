 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares increased by 49.1% to $4.4 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Momentus's stock is trading at a volume of 149.5 million, which is 20101.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $357.3 million.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares rose 9.29% to $23.8. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 155.5K, which is 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.8 million.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) stock rose 6.39% to $42.6. As of 13:31 EST, Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 84.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares increased by 6.18% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares rose 6.14% to $1.21. As of 13:31 EST, Guardforce AI Co's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million, which is 45.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.

Losers

  • Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) stock declined by 15.0% to $5.8 during Thursday's regular session. Sarcos Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 109.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $829.5 million.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock decreased by 14.29% to $4.86. Aurora Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 144.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares declined by 12.82% to $2.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 5.0 million, which is 182.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.6 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares fell 12.26% to $1.86. The current volume of 495.3K shares is 18.4% of American Rebel Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock fell 11.58% to $3.21. Advent Technologies Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 418.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.5 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares declined by 9.83% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

