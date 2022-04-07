 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Gainers

  • AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) stock moved upwards by 33.5% to $1.99 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 865.2K, which is 682.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
  • Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) stock moved upwards by 18.39% to $13.48. As of 13:31 EST, Sprinklr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 196.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares increased by 16.52% to $40.68. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 73.9 million, which is 545.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 billion.
  • CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) stock moved upwards by 11.47% to $54.61. Trading volume for CDK Global's stock is 12.0 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1649.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares rose 10.9% to $5.39. Trading volume for Conduent's stock is 4.9 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 228.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) stock increased by 9.5% to $13.25. Zeta Global Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 963.8K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 112.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Losers

  • Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock decreased by 19.9% to $2.43 during Thursday's regular session. Iveda Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 662.0K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 296.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock decreased by 13.68% to $5.53. VNET Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.1 million.
  • TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock decreased by 12.41% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $365.7 million.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock fell 12.12% to $11.68. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 187.6K, which is 410.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $505.2 million.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock declined by 10.51% to $8.26. Trading volume for SkyWater Technology's stock is 183.8K as of 13:31 EST. This is 88.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.6 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock fell 10.34% to $5.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 2.7 million, which is 45.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

