12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) stock moved upwards by 33.5% to $1.99 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 865.2K, which is 682.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) stock moved upwards by 18.39% to $13.48. As of 13:31 EST, Sprinklr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 196.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares increased by 16.52% to $40.68. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 73.9 million, which is 545.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 billion.
- CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) stock moved upwards by 11.47% to $54.61. Trading volume for CDK Global's stock is 12.0 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1649.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares rose 10.9% to $5.39. Trading volume for Conduent's stock is 4.9 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 228.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) stock increased by 9.5% to $13.25. Zeta Global Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 963.8K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 112.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock decreased by 19.9% to $2.43 during Thursday's regular session. Iveda Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 662.0K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 296.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock decreased by 13.68% to $5.53. VNET Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.1 million.
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock decreased by 12.41% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $365.7 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock fell 12.12% to $11.68. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 187.6K, which is 410.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $505.2 million.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock declined by 10.51% to $8.26. Trading volume for SkyWater Technology's stock is 183.8K as of 13:31 EST. This is 88.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.6 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock fell 10.34% to $5.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 2.7 million, which is 45.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
