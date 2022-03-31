 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $6.15 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 240.4K shares is 97.4% of Target Hospitality's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $627.0 million.
  • Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $9.5. As of 13:31 EST, Inspirato's stock is trading at a volume of 13.7 million, which is 781.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.8 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares rose 10.37% to $1.38. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 541.3% of China Liberal Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares rose 10.21% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.0 million, which is 80.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.0 million.
  • Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $10.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 156.5K, which is 57.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $729.1 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock rose 7.23% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares decreased by 21.2% to $0.89 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Meiwu Technology Co's stock is 2.0 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 191.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock decreased by 13.69% to $3.09. As of 13:31 EST, Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 389.5K, which is 172.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock declined by 10.42% to $1.72. Trading volume for China Online Education Gr's stock is 242.0K as of 13:31 EST. This is 56.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
  • First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock fell 9.44% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock declined by 9.36% to $2.24. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 674.7K, which is 20.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) shares decreased by 9.29% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 9.4 million, which is 83.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BOXD + CENN)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com