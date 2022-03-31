12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $6.15 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 240.4K shares is 97.4% of Target Hospitality's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $627.0 million.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $9.5. As of 13:31 EST, Inspirato's stock is trading at a volume of 13.7 million, which is 781.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.8 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares rose 10.37% to $1.38. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 541.3% of China Liberal Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares rose 10.21% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.0 million, which is 80.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.0 million.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $10.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 156.5K, which is 57.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $729.1 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock rose 7.23% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares decreased by 21.2% to $0.89 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Meiwu Technology Co's stock is 2.0 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 191.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock decreased by 13.69% to $3.09. As of 13:31 EST, Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 389.5K, which is 172.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock declined by 10.42% to $1.72. Trading volume for China Online Education Gr's stock is 242.0K as of 13:31 EST. This is 56.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock fell 9.44% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock declined by 9.36% to $2.24. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 674.7K, which is 20.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) shares decreased by 9.29% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 9.4 million, which is 83.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers