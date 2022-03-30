11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock increased by 14.3% to $1.92 during Wednesday's regular session.
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) shares moved upwards by 11.42% to $7.8. As of 13:31 EST, BigBear.ai Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 116.3K, which is 45.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock increased by 9.72% to $5.58. AEye's stock is trading at a volume of 378.3K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 62.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $873.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 9.36% to $3.97. As of 13:31 EST, CPS Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 561.8K, which is 330.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares moved upwards by 8.54% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.
Losers
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares declined by 19.1% to $0.68 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 354.8K shares, making up 364.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares fell 12.19% to $241.83. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 435.5K shares, making up 129.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares declined by 9.42% to $1.82. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 432.5K shares, making up 68.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $299.2 million.
- Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares declined by 9.38% to $178.31. As of 13:31 EST, Concentrix's stock is trading at a volume of 500.4K, which is 183.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) stock decreased by 8.39% to $8.24. As of 13:31 EST, TeraWulf's stock is trading at a volume of 284.0K, which is 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.9 million.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock fell 8.33% to $8.58. As of 13:31 EST, Matterport's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0 million, which is 68.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
