12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 2:23pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock rose 72.6% to $2.87 during Monday's regular session. DatChat's stock is trading at a volume of 153.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 4649.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.
  • Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) shares increased by 50.55% to $39.45. The current volume of 21.8 million shares is 7338.5% of Plantronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) stock moved upwards by 13.78% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.5 million.
  • WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) shares increased by 11.43% to $5.85. WaveDancer's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 724.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.8 million.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock rose 9.58% to $11.43. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 430.2K shares, making up 44.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $765.2 million.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock increased by 8.72% to $1.87. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 52.1K, which is 22.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

 

Losers

  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock declined by 12.9% to $0.75 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 121.6K, which is 22.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) stock declined by 12.27% to $6.08. As of 13:31 EST, Valens Semiconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 215.6K, which is 708.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $596.6 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock decreased by 10.7% to $2.67. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 183.2K shares, making up 40.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) stock decreased by 10.36% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock decreased by 9.9% to $38.48. Trading volume for Asana's stock is 2.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares fell 9.78% to $1.2. Akerna's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 252.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

