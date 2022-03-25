12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares increased by 14.3% to $1.14 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 10.0 million, which is 98.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares moved upwards by 13.68% to $4.57. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 389.4% of Agrify's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares increased by 13.56% to $2.93. Performant Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 908.1K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 227.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $205.9 million.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $5.97. The current volume of 17.6 million shares is 304.6% of Joby Aviation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) stock increased by 10.35% to $9.91. The current volume of 642.9K shares is 96.8% of Velo3D's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) stock increased by 9.74% to $3.62. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 551.3K shares, making up 221.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million.
Losers
- Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares decreased by 13.8% to $6.3 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Art's-Way Manufacturing's stock is 262.4K as of 13:31 EST. This is 228.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares fell 12.77% to $3.31. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.2 million shares, making up 124.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion.
- LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock declined by 11.67% to $2.63. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 1620.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) shares fell 10.8% to $6.5. The current volume of 84.1K shares is 59.9% of Sarcos Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $929.2 million.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock decreased by 9.98% to $4.15. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 951.9K shares, making up 53.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.9 million.
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) stock decreased by 9.95% to $28.17. DXP Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 59.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 58.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers