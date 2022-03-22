 Skip to main content

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:32pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares rose 16.0% to $1.23 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.8 million shares is 822.4% of Vislink Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares moved upwards by 15.06% to $7.18. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares moved upwards by 13.73% to $7.5. As of 13:31 EST, Yext's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 126.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $983.2 million.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares rose 12.85% to $7.46. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 208.0% of Ondas Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $304.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock moved upwards by 11.47% to $1.9. Evolv Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 193.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.9 million.

 

Losers

  • LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) shares decreased by 17.0% to $2.39 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for LogicMark's stock is 906.9K as of 13:31 EST. This is 191.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock fell 12.42% to $4.09. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 366.1K shares, making up 146.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock declined by 12.03% to $6.65. The current volume of 524.9K shares is 63.6% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $895.6 million.
  • Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) stock declined by 11.04% to $3.87. Crexendo's stock is trading at a volume of 112.1K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 318.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares decreased by 10.43% to $4.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 415.5K, which is 58.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.3 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock declined by 8.19% to $0.3. Trading volume for CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is 4.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 100.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

