12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock rose 68.8% to $5.42 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.7 million shares, making up 1726.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock moved upwards by 58.24% to $6.04. As of 13:30 EST, VNET Group's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million, which is 272.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $897.3 million.
- Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock moved upwards by 49.49% to $5.95. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 241.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) stock rose 40.82% to $34.32. The current volume of 4.6 million shares is 274.8% of GDS Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares moved upwards by 38.75% to $9.81. Trading volume for Agora's stock is 2.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 180.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares rose 31.65% to $2.62. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 313.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock declined by 16.3% to $0.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 13.2 million shares is 350.1% of CooTek (Cayman)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 14.75% to $1.04. Trading volume for Sonim Technologies's stock is 14.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 725.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares fell 13.97% to $25.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.7 million shares, making up 290.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion.
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) stock declined by 11.11% to $9.13. As of 13:30 EST, Telos's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 189.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $609.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares declined by 9.96% to $2.16. Quanergy Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 494.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 19.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.2 million.
- Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) stock decreased by 8.3% to $11.66. Arteris's stock is trading at a volume of 72.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 89.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $368.7 million.
