 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares moved upwards by 26.6% to $1.76 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 36.4 million, which is 353.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock rose 18.57% to $1.02. As of 13:30 EST, New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 34.6 million, which is 135.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares rose 17.32% to $0.95. As of 13:30 EST, Hall Of Fame Resort's stock is trading at a volume of 863.4K, which is 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares increased by 14.46% to $5.89. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 184.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares rose 13.43% to $1.81. Shift Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 58.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock increased by 12.26% to $9.06. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 964.5K shares, making up 112.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $472.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

Losers

  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock declined by 19.6% to $0.41 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Four Seasons Education's stock is trading at a volume of 69.2K, which is 299.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock decreased by 12.97% to $1.41. iPower's stock is trading at a volume of 138.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares fell 9.9% to $0.41. Trading volume for Leju Holdings's stock is 61.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 207.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock declined by 9.67% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock decreased by 9.22% to $0.63. As of 13:30 EST, RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 431.6K, which is 47.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares declined by 8.51% to $0.91. As of 13:30 EST, Bright Scholar Education's stock is trading at a volume of 152.6K, which is 341.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DADA + BEDU)

96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
JPMorgan Downgrades Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Following Selloff; Calls It "Uninvestable" For Next 6-12 Months
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2022
Dada Nexus Adopts $70M Stock Buyback Program
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com