12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares moved upwards by 26.6% to $1.76 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 36.4 million, which is 353.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock rose 18.57% to $1.02. As of 13:30 EST, New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 34.6 million, which is 135.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares rose 17.32% to $0.95. As of 13:30 EST, Hall Of Fame Resort's stock is trading at a volume of 863.4K, which is 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares increased by 14.46% to $5.89. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 184.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares rose 13.43% to $1.81. Shift Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 58.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock increased by 12.26% to $9.06. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 964.5K shares, making up 112.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $472.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock declined by 19.6% to $0.41 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Four Seasons Education's stock is trading at a volume of 69.2K, which is 299.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock decreased by 12.97% to $1.41. iPower's stock is trading at a volume of 138.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares fell 9.9% to $0.41. Trading volume for Leju Holdings's stock is 61.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 207.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock declined by 9.67% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock decreased by 9.22% to $0.63. As of 13:30 EST, RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 431.6K, which is 47.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares declined by 8.51% to $0.91. As of 13:30 EST, Bright Scholar Education's stock is trading at a volume of 152.6K, which is 341.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers