12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 2:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares increased by 34.2% to $2.47 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 34.0 million shares, making up 2901.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.9 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock rose 21.3% to $15.43. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 720.7K, which is 161.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock moved upwards by 18.21% to $7.88. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 380.4K, which is 307.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $252.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) stock increased by 7.39% to $214.94. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 85.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion.
  • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares rose 7.21% to $2.38. Trading volume for Research Frontiers's stock is 53.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 76.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) shares increased by 7.12% to $19.69. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 754.0K shares, making up 87.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

 

Losers

  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock decreased by 48.0% to $2.56 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.3 million shares, making up 659.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $617.4 million.
  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock decreased by 23.88% to $0.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 405.1K, which is 355.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock decreased by 21.22% to $3.75. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 190.9% of VNET Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.6 million.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares fell 20.95% to $6.53. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 185.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.6 million.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares fell 20.33% to $0.98. Safe-T Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 273.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares decreased by 19.85% to $21.93. Trading volume for GDS Holdings's stock is 4.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 267.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

