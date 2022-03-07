 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:57pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock rose 45.6% to $0.91 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.7 million shares, making up 3218.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock increased by 29.41% to $0.8. The current volume of 7.0 million shares is 2177.1% of Pyxis Tankers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock rose 27.0% to $2.85. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 310.1% of Sunworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares rose 25.98% to $3.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 665.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares moved upwards by 21.63% to $1.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 215.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $372.2 million.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock rose 21.19% to $7.89. Trading volume for Microvast Holdings's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 197.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

 

Losers

  • SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares declined by 26.9% to $11.53 during Monday's regular session. SQL Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 250.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $882.1 million.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock fell 21.91% to $4.28. As of 12:30 EST, Sidus Space's stock is trading at a volume of 136.1K, which is 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock decreased by 16.8% to $0.43. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 47.6% of Guardforce AI Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) stock declined by 14.46% to $5.62. Virgin Orbit Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 475.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 42.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock decreased by 14.41% to $11.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 164.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) stock fell 13.08% to $5.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 99.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

