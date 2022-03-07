12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares rose 22.5% to $3.7 during Monday's regular session. AEye's stock is trading at a volume of 465.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $575.8 million.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares rose 22.3% to $1.59. Trading volume for AppTech Payments's stock is 61.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares rose 14.39% to $5.8. As of 12:30 EST, AvePoint's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 198.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares increased by 13.07% to $4.46. Trading volume for Payoneer Global's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 180.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares moved upwards by 13.01% to $4.12. The current volume of 409.4K shares is 68.1% of Rockley Photonics Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $525.0 million.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock increased by 12.36% to $4.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 143.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $570.8 million.
Losers
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares declined by 19.8% to $0.65 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 14.92% to $1.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 159.1K, which is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) stock fell 14.66% to $3.75. Embark Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 730.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 73.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock decreased by 12.54% to $39.13. As of 12:30 EST, GitLab's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 95.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares fell 12.27% to $4.22. Trading volume for IronNet's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $374.3 million.
- Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) shares declined by 11.9% to $9.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 652.4K shares, making up 99.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
