10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares rose 13.0% to $9.93 during Thursday's regular session. MINISO Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 646.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 94.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares rose 12.71% to $4.52. Trading volume for Superior Industries Intl's stock is 271.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 227.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) shares moved upwards by 7.89% to $108.81. Trading volume for Best Buy Co's stock is 11.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 369.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $7.27. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
Losers
- Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) stock decreased by 31.7% to $3.57 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.4 million shares, making up 272.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares decreased by 22.15% to $7.91. Rush Street Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 263.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) shares decreased by 13.73% to $7.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 247.9K, which is 68.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares decreased by 13.24% to $6.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.5 million, which is 66.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $630.0 million.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock decreased by 11.67% to $0.37. The current volume of 93.1K shares is 28.3% of Secoo Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares fell 11.04% to $207.59. Burlington Stores's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 303.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
