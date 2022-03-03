 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares rose 13.0% to $9.93 during Thursday's regular session. MINISO Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 646.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 94.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares rose 12.71% to $4.52. Trading volume for Superior Industries Intl's stock is 271.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 227.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) shares moved upwards by 7.89% to $108.81. Trading volume for Best Buy Co's stock is 11.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 369.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $7.27. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.

 

Losers

  • Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) stock decreased by 31.7% to $3.57 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.4 million shares, making up 272.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares decreased by 22.15% to $7.91. Rush Street Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 263.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) shares decreased by 13.73% to $7.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 247.9K, which is 68.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares decreased by 13.24% to $6.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.5 million, which is 66.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $630.0 million.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock decreased by 11.67% to $0.37. The current volume of 93.1K shares is 28.3% of Secoo Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares fell 11.04% to $207.59. Burlington Stores's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 303.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BBY + BURL)

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Drops 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 1%
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; U.S. Jobless Claims Fall To 215,000
Best Buy Shares Pop After Q4 Results; Hikes Dividend, Plans Buyback
What's Going On With Best Buy Shares Today?
Burlington Stores Slides On Q4 Miss Steered By Low Store Traffic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com