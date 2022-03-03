12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock rose 49.1% to $0.28 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Tonix Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 293.6 million, which is 1736.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.4 million.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock rose 16.43% to $0.98. Trading volume for Athenex's stock is 3.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 403.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares moved upwards by 14.59% to $1.49. Trading volume for DBV Technologies's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 427.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock rose 14.54% to $3.86. The current volume of 17.5 million shares is 450.0% of CTI BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $373.2 million.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares increased by 14.06% to $11.19. Trading volume for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's stock is 134.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $379.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $127.9 million.
Losers
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock decreased by 56.1% to $1.29 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 1328.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock declined by 18.43% to $188.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.6 million, which is 256.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares declined by 18.23% to $0.22. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.5 million shares, making up 130.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock fell 17.28% to $1.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 252.1K, which is 93.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares declined by 16.04% to $44.1. Zai Lab's stock is trading at a volume of 381.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 57.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock fell 15.41% to $4.04. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 36.2% of Eargo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $158.4 million.
