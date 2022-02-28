11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 15.2% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 158.0% of Orbital Energy Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $103.6 million.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares moved upwards by 15.11% to $13.1. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 303.8% of TPI Composites's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares moved upwards by 13.85% to $32.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 190.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock increased by 13.54% to $6.0. Trading volume for FuelCell Energy's stock is 27.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares rose 11.21% to $20.78. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 206.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares increased by 11.13% to $25.11. Plug Power's stock is trading at a volume of 25.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion.
Losers
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock declined by 15.3% to $12.69 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $642.5 million.
- SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares declined by 13.27% to $11.44. SQL Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 147.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $875.2 million.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock declined by 9.12% to $2.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 403.3K, which is 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.6 million.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares fell 6.85% to $9.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 279.9K, which is 88.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $493.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock fell 6.78% to $2.89. The current volume of 621.2K shares is 99.2% of Eos Energy Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
