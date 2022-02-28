 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
Share:
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 15.2% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 158.0% of Orbital Energy Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $103.6 million.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares moved upwards by 15.11% to $13.1. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 303.8% of TPI Composites's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares moved upwards by 13.85% to $32.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 190.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock increased by 13.54% to $6.0. Trading volume for FuelCell Energy's stock is 27.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares rose 11.21% to $20.78. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 206.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares increased by 11.13% to $25.11. Plug Power's stock is trading at a volume of 25.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion.

 

Losers

  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock declined by 15.3% to $12.69 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $642.5 million.
  • SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares declined by 13.27% to $11.44. SQL Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 147.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $875.2 million.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock declined by 9.12% to $2.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 403.3K, which is 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.6 million.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares fell 6.85% to $9.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 279.9K, which is 88.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $493.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock fell 6.78% to $2.89. The current volume of 621.2K shares is 99.2% of Eos Energy Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FCEL + EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises's Return On Capital Employed Insights
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
FuelCell Energy, Plug Power Stocks Show Strength Against Market: Here's How To Play The Trend
FuelCell Energy Soars, Prints Strong Continuation Pattern: What's Next For The Stock?
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com