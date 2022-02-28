12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares increased by 20.4% to $36.85 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Everbridge's stock is 2.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 200.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares rose 19.54% to $1.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 68.3K, which is 66.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares moved upwards by 14.02% to $49.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 207.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock moved upwards by 12.12% to $2.31. ALFI's stock is trading at a volume of 15.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 4533.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock rose 12.02% to $2.07. Trading volume for Meta Materials's stock is 5.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 89.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.8 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock moved upwards by 10.98% to $4.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 81.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares decreased by 40.0% to $229.56 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for EPAM Systems's stock is 4.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 521.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 billion.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares fell 23.49% to $4.67. Trading volume for IronNet's stock is 10.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 257.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.7 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares declined by 16.67% to $1.5.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock fell 13.32% to $12.76. The current volume of 828.4K shares is 124.2% of Grid Dynamics Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $832.6 million.
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares fell 11.45% to $48.44. As of 12:30 EST, Itron's stock is trading at a volume of 868.5K, which is 212.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock declined by 11.05% to $2.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 224.2K shares, making up 121.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
