10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares increased by 28.64% to $0.8. Trading volume for Mullen Automotive's stock is 58.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1097.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
- Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) shares rose 18.64% to $59.38. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 276.1K shares, making up 138.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares increased by 17.73% to $148.4. As of 12:30 EST, Carvana's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million, which is 222.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock moved upwards by 16.97% to $5.65. The current volume of 483.1K shares is 102.6% of Sonder Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock moved upwards by 14.2% to $146.36. Etsy's stock is trading at a volume of 13.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 445.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares declined by 35.5% to $26.71 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 21.6 million shares is 1074.6% of Foot Locker's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares declined by 15.62% to $3.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 14.4 million, which is 123.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock fell 11.37% to $29.55. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 249.3% of Frontdoor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock fell 6.67% to $2.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 18.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
