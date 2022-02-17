10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) shares moved upwards by 18.7% to $16.47 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, IBEX Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 75.7K, which is 252.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $304.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares moved upwards by 18.13% to $24.81. Trading volume for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is 791.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 253.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) stock rose 15.56% to $4.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 531.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 154.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.4 million.
- ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares moved upwards by 13.71% to $12.64. ACV Auctions's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 208.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock rose 12.96% to $30.5. The current volume of 6.4 million shares is 280.8% of Star Bulk Carriers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) shares moved upwards by 12.62% to $13.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 122.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 13.9% to $0.8 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.9 million shares, making up 146.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $193.8 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock decreased by 10.17% to $1.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 284.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock decreased by 9.18% to $3.76. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) stock fell 8.78% to $2.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 152.9K shares, making up 257.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
