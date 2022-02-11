 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares rose 28.3% to $1.33 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for China Online Education Gr's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1263.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
  • Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares moved upwards by 18.91% to $6.6. The current volume of 40.6 million shares is 199.0% of Grab Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.6 billion.
  • Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) stock moved upwards by 18.0% to $9.11. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 442.1% of Bowlero's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 11.66% to $0.21. Meten Holding Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock rose 11.51% to $29.72. As of 12:30 EST, Sonos's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 174.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares moved upwards by 11.22% to $10.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 32.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $735.4 million.

 

Losers

  • 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares decreased by 48.1% to $9.34 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 19.6 million shares is 1353.3% of 2U's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $703.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock fell 14.75% to $62.16. Trading volume for iRobot's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 278.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) stock fell 12.25% to $14.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 870.4K, which is 189.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock decreased by 9.91% to $6.5. As of 12:30 EST, Quotient Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 98.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $614.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares fell 9.77% to $72.47. Trading volume for RCI Hospitality Holdings's stock is 107.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 168.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares decreased by 8.5% to $1.83. The current volume of 300.8K shares is 110.9% of Aspen Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ASPU + BOWL)

52 Weeks High And Low Article
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com