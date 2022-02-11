12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares rose 28.3% to $1.33 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for China Online Education Gr's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1263.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
- Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares moved upwards by 18.91% to $6.6. The current volume of 40.6 million shares is 199.0% of Grab Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.6 billion.
- Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) stock moved upwards by 18.0% to $9.11. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 442.1% of Bowlero's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 11.66% to $0.21. Meten Holding Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock rose 11.51% to $29.72. As of 12:30 EST, Sonos's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 174.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares moved upwards by 11.22% to $10.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 32.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $735.4 million.
Losers
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares decreased by 48.1% to $9.34 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 19.6 million shares is 1353.3% of 2U's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $703.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock fell 14.75% to $62.16. Trading volume for iRobot's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 278.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) stock fell 12.25% to $14.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 870.4K, which is 189.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock decreased by 9.91% to $6.5. As of 12:30 EST, Quotient Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 98.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $614.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares fell 9.77% to $72.47. Trading volume for RCI Hospitality Holdings's stock is 107.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 168.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares decreased by 8.5% to $1.83. The current volume of 300.8K shares is 110.9% of Aspen Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers