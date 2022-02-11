12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock moved upwards by 26.5% to $4.44 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, IronNet's stock is trading at a volume of 56.4 million, which is 3576.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $393.9 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock rose 23.38% to $10.29. Cleanspark's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 423.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $426.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares rose 15.89% to $180.21. Trading volume for Datadog's stock is 11.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 282.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock increased by 13.5% to $69.27. As of 12:30 EST, Asana's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 104.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion.
- IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) shares moved upwards by 13.03% to $16.13. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 54.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock rose 12.57% to $1.93. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 79.8% of OneConnect Financial Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $750.7 million.
Losers
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock decreased by 40.8% to $2.93 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 1477.0% of Quantum's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock fell 29.93% to $4.13. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 518.6% of EMCORE's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $153.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMSP) stock declined by 17.83% to $13.23.
- TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares declined by 17.52% to $11.82. As of 12:30 EST, TTM Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 191.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock decreased by 17.35% to $74.18. Impinj's stock is trading at a volume of 585.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 158.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares fell 11.1% to $0.74. As of 12:30 EST, RealNetworks's stock is trading at a volume of 590.1K, which is 219.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
