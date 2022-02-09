11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock increased by 72.9% to $16.49 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 57.6 million shares is 2875.3% of Tritium DCFC's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) stock moved upwards by 14.57% to $4.77. Trading volume for Heliogen's stock is 472.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 44.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $873.9 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares moved upwards by 13.17% to $1.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 205.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock rose 13.13% to $3.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 196.5K, which is 27.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock moved upwards by 12.25% to $7.66. As of 12:30 EST, Quest Resource Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 118.4K, which is 135.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.6 million.
- FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares rose 11.8% to $4.32. The current volume of 968.2K shares is 90.1% of FTC Solar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $366.7 million.
-
Losers
- Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) stock fell 15.4% to $24.57 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Powell Industries's stock is 149.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 307.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $289.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock fell 6.18% to $6.23. The current volume of 160.2K shares is 34.0% of Matrix Service's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) stock decreased by 5.36% to $73.88. ESCO Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 98.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares decreased by 5.15% to $1.01. Trading volume for NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev's stock is 296.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares declined by 4.91% to $1.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 509.5K, which is 74.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers