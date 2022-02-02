 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 2:22pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $3.49 during Wednesday's regular session. Helbiz's stock is trading at a volume of 12.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3245.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock increased by 8.95% to $5.72. The current volume of 159.1K shares is 196.8% of Fusion Fuel Green's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 7.97% to $1.76. As of 12:30 EST, Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 97.6K, which is 10.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares increased by 7.4% to $81.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 602.0K, which is 171.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares rose 6.14% to $1.29. Trading volume for ShiftPixy's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
  • Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares moved upwards by 5.21% to $1.72. Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 57.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) stock declined by 13.2% to $82.5 during Wednesday's regular session. Transcat's stock is trading at a volume of 95.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 213.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $620.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock decreased by 12.84% to $5.92. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares decreased by 11.09% to $4.65. As of 12:30 EST, Singularity Future's stock is trading at a volume of 622.9K, which is 44.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.
  • Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) shares declined by 10.26% to $17.41. As of 12:30 EST, Wabash National's stock is trading at a volume of 202.2K, which is 53.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $861.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) stock fell 9.9% to $17.75. The company's market cap stands at $200.7 million.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) stock fell 9.52% to $94.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 167.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

