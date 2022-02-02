12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 24.8% to $2.36 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.2 million shares, making up 1426.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock rose 15.48% to $2.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 953.4K, which is 436.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares rose 12.43% to $22.7. The company's market cap stands at $305.8 million.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares rose 9.53% to $8.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock rose 8.25% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 137.2K, which is 156.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
- VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) shares moved upwards by 8.06% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.3 million.
-
Losers
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock declined by 26.0% to $130.07 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for PayPal Holdings's stock is 87.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 550.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares fell 20.46% to $44.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.2 million, which is 423.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Block (NYSE:SQ) shares fell 10.98% to $113.6. As of 12:30 EST, Block's stock is trading at a volume of 15.9 million, which is 145.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 billion.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares fell 10.54% to $60.37. As of 12:30 EST, Affirm Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 billion.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares declined by 10.37% to $2.68. The current volume of 168.8K shares is 17.1% of AEye's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $415.1 million.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares fell 9.94% to $14.41. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 42.3% of StoneCo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers