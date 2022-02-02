 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 2:23pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 24.8% to $2.36 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.2 million shares, making up 1426.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock rose 15.48% to $2.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 953.4K, which is 436.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares rose 12.43% to $22.7. The company's market cap stands at $305.8 million.
  • Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares rose 9.53% to $8.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock rose 8.25% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 137.2K, which is 156.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
  • VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) shares moved upwards by 8.06% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.3 million.
  •  

Losers

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock declined by 26.0% to $130.07 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for PayPal Holdings's stock is 87.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 550.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares fell 20.46% to $44.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.2 million, which is 423.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Block (NYSE:SQ) shares fell 10.98% to $113.6. As of 12:30 EST, Block's stock is trading at a volume of 15.9 million, which is 145.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 billion.
  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares fell 10.54% to $60.37. As of 12:30 EST, Affirm Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 billion.
  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares declined by 10.37% to $2.68. The current volume of 168.8K shares is 17.1% of AEye's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $415.1 million.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares fell 9.94% to $14.41. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 42.3% of StoneCo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CLPS + AFRM)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
DA Davidson Turns Bullish On This Payment Network
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com