12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $59.25 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.6 million, which is 186.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock rose 12.52% to $0.67. As of 12:30 EST, Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 385.8K, which is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock moved upwards by 12.11% to $3.61. As of 12:30 EST, Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 340.1K, which is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock rose 11.24% to $8.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares rose 10.92% to $1.32. AYRO's stock is trading at a volume of 451.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares moved upwards by 10.73% to $2.27. Viomi Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 262.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 78.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.1 million.
Losers
- Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares decreased by 14.3% to $44.21 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Xometry's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 573.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares decreased by 11.91% to $3.7. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 38.5% of Yoshitsu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $133.2 million.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock declined by 9.94% to $2.9. As of 12:30 EST, Hour Loop's stock is trading at a volume of 188.0K, which is 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million.
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares decreased by 8.61% to $46.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 829.4K shares, making up 177.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) stock fell 6.44% to $6.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 146.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) shares declined by 5.99% to $7.78. The current volume of 415.6K shares is 243.1% of Bowlero's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
