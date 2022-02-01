 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 1:19pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $59.25 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.6 million, which is 186.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock rose 12.52% to $0.67. As of 12:30 EST, Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 385.8K, which is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock moved upwards by 12.11% to $3.61. As of 12:30 EST, Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 340.1K, which is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock rose 11.24% to $8.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares rose 10.92% to $1.32. AYRO's stock is trading at a volume of 451.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares moved upwards by 10.73% to $2.27. Viomi Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 262.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 78.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares decreased by 14.3% to $44.21 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Xometry's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 573.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares decreased by 11.91% to $3.7. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 38.5% of Yoshitsu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $133.2 million.
  • Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock declined by 9.94% to $2.9. As of 12:30 EST, Hour Loop's stock is trading at a volume of 188.0K, which is 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares decreased by 8.61% to $46.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 829.4K shares, making up 177.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) stock fell 6.44% to $6.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 146.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) shares declined by 5.99% to $7.78. The current volume of 415.6K shares is 243.1% of Bowlero's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

