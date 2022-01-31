11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) shares moved upwards by 31.6% to $18.35 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 653.2K shares, making up 1226.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares rose 24.41% to $4.23. As of 12:30 EST, Yoshitsu's stock is trading at a volume of 30.6 million, which is 373.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.2 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock moved upwards by 23.66% to $3.03. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares, making up 91.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.4 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 21.47% to $0.82. As of 12:30 EST, Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 47.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares increased by 21.01% to $0.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 640.3K, which is 45.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares rose 20.0% to $11.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 550.5K shares, making up 46.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock fell 5.7% to $9.1 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Boxed's stock is 106.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 31.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.5 million.
- Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares fell 5.68% to $23.02. The company's market cap stands at $842.3 million.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock declined by 5.25% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell 5.23% to $0.85. China Online Education Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 165.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 73.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock decreased by 3.63% to $1.33. The current volume of 70.0K shares is 15.4% of Skillful Craftsman's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
