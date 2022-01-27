12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock rose 21.4% to $64.75 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 546.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) shares increased by 13.35% to $15.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.7 million.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares moved upwards by 11.52% to $0.37. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 267.4% of Tyme Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
- Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock moved upwards by 10.37% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.6 million.
- Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) shares moved upwards by 8.45% to $132.18. Conmed's stock is trading at a volume of 257.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 108.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares increased by 8.06% to $20.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.7 million.
Losers
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock fell 43.4% to $1.07 during Thursday's regular session. Epizyme's stock is trading at a volume of 12.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 749.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.6 million.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock decreased by 33.39% to $9.26. As of 12:30 EST, TG Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 9.0 million, which is 459.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock decreased by 23.59% to $8.1. As of 12:30 EST, Cue Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 993.6K, which is 285.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.2 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock decreased by 18.76% to $18.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 103.7K, which is 139.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $370.5 million.
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock declined by 18.31% to $3.33. Trading volume for Accuray's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 150.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $302.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares declined by 17.55% to $0.78. The current volume of 6.7 million shares is 138.0% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $127.8 million.
