12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 12:31pm   Comments
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) shares increased by 19.1% to $5.6 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, AMTD International's stock is trading at a volume of 649.5K, which is 6011.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares increased by 18.3% to $1.06. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 280.5% of Pintec Technology Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
  • Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares moved upwards by 7.81% to $20.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 92.8K shares, making up 85.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $104.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 115.8K shares, making up 94.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) stock increased by 6.04% to $6.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 303.2K, which is 818.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.7 million.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $65.17. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 515.0K shares, making up 113.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  •  

Losers

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 16.0% to $1.92 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million, which is 123.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $483.5 million.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares declined by 15.84% to $1.01. Puhui Wealth Investment's stock is trading at a volume of 66.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 10.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares fell 11.64% to $195.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.5 million, which is 193.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 billion.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 11.12% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock decreased by 10.19% to $0.31. Senmiao Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 350.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 53.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 9.85% to $1.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 82.3K, which is 56.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

